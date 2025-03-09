Despite Trudeau promises, more Indigenous people being jailed in Canada

[ Source: Reuters ]

Like a growing number of formerly incarcerated Indigenous people, Marvin Starblanket’s life is still governed by Correctional Service Canada rules.

They determine where he sleeps (a halfway house instead of at home with his partner and children), when he clocks in for the night (10 p.m.), whether he drinks alcohol (he is prohibited), and the job he pursues.

The rules did not stop Starblanket, who is 42, from getting a pair of gray-scale tattoos on the backs of his hands: “Good” on the right, in curly script set against bars of heavenly light; and “Evil,” against a smokily stylized skull, on the left.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.