Climate, gender in focus for World Bank in aid-reliant Pacific Islands

[Source: Reuters]

The World Bank has maintained its focus on climate change and gender equality issues in the Pacific, managing director of operations Anna Bjerde said on a visit to Australia, even as its largest shareholder the United States reduces aid in those areas.

After meeting Pacific Islands economic ministers in Fiji, Bjerde said countries in the region continued to worry about being exposed to the accelerating effects of climate change, and had grave concerns about food security and rising debt levels.

