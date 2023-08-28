Climate change has ravaged India’s rice stock

[Source: CNN News]

Last month, India, which is the world’s largest exporter of rice, announced a ban on exporting non-basmati white rice.

In a bid to calm rising prices at home and ensure food security.

India then followed with more restrictions on its rice exports, including a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice.

The move has triggered fears of global food inflation, hurt the livelihoods of some farmers and prompted several rice-dependent countries to seek urgent exemptions from the ban.

More than three billion people worldwide rely on rice as a staple food and India contributed to about 40% of global rice exports.