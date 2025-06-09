China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

[Source: Reuters]

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held his country’s largest-ever military parade on Wednesday, flanked by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The highly-choreographed event to mark 80 years since Japan’s defeat at the end of World War Two has been largely shunned by Western leaders, with Putin and Kim – pariahs in the West due to the Ukraine war and Kim’s nuclear ambitions – the guests of honour.

Designed to project China’s military might and diplomatic clout, it also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and volatile policymaking strain its relations with allies and rivals alike.

“Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum,” Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square, adding that the Chinese people “firmly stand on the right side of history”.

Riding in an open-top limousine, Xi then inspected the troops and cutting-edge military equipment such as hypersonic missiles, underwater drones and a weaponised ‘robot wolf’.

Helicopters trailing large banners and fighter jets flew in formation during the 70-minute showcase thick with symbolism, which culminated in the release of 80,000 ‘peace’ birds.

Donning a tunic suit in the style worn by former leader Mao Zedong, Xi earlier greeted more than 25 leaders on the red carpet, including Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto who made a surprise appearance despite widespread protests at home. Xi’s wife, Peng Liyuan, could be heard saying: “Nice to meet you” and “Welcome to China” to several of the guests in English.

Seated between Putin and Kim in the viewing gallery, Xi repeatedly initiated conversations with both leaders as thousands of troops and materiel paraded before them.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, as the event kicked off. He also highlighted the U.S. role in helping China secure its freedom from Japan during World War Two.

Trump had earlier told reporters he did not see the parade as a challenge to the United States. Japan’s top government spokesperson declined to comment on the parade, adding Asia’s top two economies were building “constructive relations”.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China considers its own, has urged its people not to attend the parade, warning that attendance could reinforce Beijing’s territorial claims.

Taiwan does not commemorate peace with a barrel of a gun, its President Lai Ching-te said on Wednesday in pointed criticism of the event.

