China’s aircraft maintenance hub setting benchmarks

Source: Hainan International Media Group

China’s first “one-stop” aircraft maintenance industrial base located near Haikou Meilan International Airport in Hainan Province is setting new benchmarks in the aviation world.

In 2018, China announced plans to develop Hainan Island into a pilot-free trade zone, gradually promoting the establishment of a recognised free trade port with Chinese characteristics.

Hainan’s development as a Free Trade Port has also brought major policy benefits.

With “zero-tariff” imports and a low 15 percent corporate income tax rate, the aircraft base can offer maintenance services at a 10–15 percent cost reduction.

In addition to that, faster customs procedures have improved the flow of aviation parts and materials from around the world.

Director and General Manager of One-stop Aircraft Maintenance Industrial Base, Wang Haiye, says they have been able to attract numerous customers from the Asia-Pacific and South East Asian markets.

She says their customers can leverage the policies of the free trade port which are affordable, reliable, and efficient when compared to others.

Wang says that within five years, they have been able to increase their transaction volume by 600%.

When quizzed about how long it takes for them to complete a full aircraft livery or aircraft painting, Wang says typically it takes 15 to 20 days to be completed or just under a month.

She says their base stands out – not only for its technology and efficiency but also for its location and policy advantages.

“From Hainan, we can reach major Southeast Asian cities within four hours, and nearly half the world’s population within eight, this gives us a huge edge in serving international airlines.”

As a result, Wang adds that the base has already earned 22 aviation maintenance licenses and certification from development authorities in 17 countries.

Its engine maintenance center, launched in October 2023, is the only one in mainland China to be officially authorized by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from multiple countries.

She says this is now the most advanced maintenance base in the Asia-Pacific region with accredited international certifications all under one roof.

Several high-profile projects have already been completed.

These include Mongolia’s first inbound aircraft maintenance project, livery work for Qatar Airways, and the first duty-free outbound flight of a South Korean Boeing 737-800 after servicing at the facility.

The one stop aviation industrial base also boasts great efficiency in their service delivery having secured long-term high-level clients such as Qatar Airways, one of the top airlines in the world who have signed a three-year deal livery deal with them.

“We are quite efficient in terms of doing painting for aircraft and our efficiency is rated No. 1 in the world. One of our biggest customers is Qatar Airlines. You probably noticed that the painting on their aircraft is quite exquisite and the painting was actually done here and we provide excellent service here with cheaper price. They’ve signed a three-year contract with us and they are our major customers at this stage. In the 2023 World Cup, we actually painted several Qatar’s aircraft and they are quite satisfied with our service.”

She says that looking ahead, the base aims to play a bigger role in regional development.

Wang says that Hainan’s profile as a free trade port welcomes partnerships with countries like Fiji and other Pacific Island nations, helping them benefit from the Free Trade Port’s growth in tourism, aviation, and transportation.

She says that with its combination of innovation, location, and favourable policies, the Haikou aircraft maintenance base is a rising force in global aviation.

