China to resume issuing all types of visas for foreigners

Passengers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk at the Beijing Daxing International Airport ahead of Chinese National Day holiday, in Beijing, China September 25, 2020. [Source: Reuters]

China will resume the issuance of all types of visas for foreigners starting on March 15, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing the Chinese Embassy in the U.S.

China will also resume visa-free entry for several places, including Hainan Island and for cruise ships that stop in Shanghai, the report added.