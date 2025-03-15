China, Russia back Iran as Trump presses Tehran for nuclear talks

From left: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wag Yi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazeem Gharibabadi. [Source: Reuters]

China and Russia stood by Iran on Friday after the United States demanded nuclear talks with Tehran, with senior Chinese and Russian diplomats saying dialogue should only resume based on “mutual respect” and all sanctions ought to be lifted.

In a joint statement issued after talks with Iran in Beijing, China and Russia also said they welcomed Iran’s reiteration that its nuclear programme was exclusively for peaceful purposes, and that Tehran’s right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy should be “fully” respected.

In 2015, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions in a deal with the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany. But in 2018, Donald Trump, a year into his first term as U.S. president, pulled out of the pact.

Article continues after advertisement

China, Russia and Iran also emphasised the necessity of terminating all “unlawful” unilateral sanctions, Ma said.

Ma’s meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi came days after Tehran spurned U.S. “orders” to resume dialogue over the nuclear programme.

Last week, Trump said he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proposing nuclear talks, adding that “there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal”.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded that he would not negotiate with the U.S. while being “threatened”, and Iran would not bow to U.S. “orders” to talk.

Iran was further enraged after six of the United Nations Security Council’s 15 members – the U.S., France, Greece, Panama, South Korea and Britain – held a closed-door meeting this week to discuss its nuclear programme.

Tehran said the meeting was a “misuse” of the U.N. Security Council.

That meeting was also criticised by China, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying on Friday that the “hasty” intervention by the Council was not helpful in building trust.

Despite Tehran’s defiant rhetoric, engaging with the U.S. to hammer out a nuclear deal may be the more pragmatic option, with crippling sanctions weighing on the Iranian economy and stoking public unrest, according to Iranian officials.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.