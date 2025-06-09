China finds bigger role as US sidesteps Brazil climate summit

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

With the United States absent from the U.N. annual international climate summit for the first time in three decades, China is stepping into the limelight as a leader in the fight against global warming.

Its country pavilion dominates the entrance hall of the sprawling COP30 conference grounds in Brazil’s Amazon city of Belem, executives from its biggest clean energy companies are presenting their visions for a green future to large audiences in English, and its diplomats are working behind the scenes to ensure constructive talks.

Those were Washington’s roles, but they now reside with Beijing.

He said China’s dominance in renewable energy and electric vehicles was bolstering its position in climate diplomacy.

China’s transformation from a quiet presence at the U.N.’s Conference of the Parties summits to a more central player seeking the world’s attention reflects a shift in the fight against global warming since U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to office.

Long a skeptic of climate change, Trump has again pulled the United States – the world’s largest historic emitter – from the landmark international Paris Agreement to limit global warming. This year, for the first time ever, he declined to send an official high-level delegation to represent U.S. interests at the summit.

But critics warn the U.S. withdrawal from the process cedes valuable ground in the climate negotiations, particularly as China, currently the world’s top greenhouse gas emitter, rapidly expands its renewable and EV industries.

