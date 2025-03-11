Canada's incoming PM Carney faces Trump, tariffs and looming election

[ Source: Reuters ]

Former central banker Mark Carney claimed a landslide victory on Sunday to lead Canada’s Liberal Party and become its next prime minister, setting him up for a clash with the Trump administration.

Liberal party members bet on Carney as the man best placed to take on U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened annexation as well as launching a trade war and punishing tariffs on the longtime ally.

Liberal sources say Carney – who arrived on Parliament Hill on Monday to meet outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – will soon call for a general election.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.