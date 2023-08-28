Australia’s Indigenous ‘Voice’ referendum

[Source: Aljazeera]

Australians will vote in a historic referendum on October 14th to decide whether to enact an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

If approved, the vote would recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the country’s constitution, and establish a permanent body for them to give advice on laws.

The proposal is the subject of fierce debate in Australia.

The country has not had a successful referendum in almost 50 years.

For it to succeed, a majority of Australians need to vote yes.

There also needs to be majority support in at least four of Australia’s six states.