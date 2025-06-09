Australian airlines restrict power bank use from December

Source:AAP

Australian airlines will ban the use of portable power banks from next month following a string of international incidents, including a mid-air fire on a Virgin Australia flight in July.

From December 1, Virgin Australia passengers will be required to keep power banks within sight and easily accessible throughout the flight.

A power bank is a portable, rechargeable battery pack that stores electrical energy to charge other electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops on the go.

The devices cannot be used or charged on board, and passengers will be limited to two power banks, with larger units over 100 watt-hours requiring airline approval.

Qantas, QantasLink and Jetstar will introduce similar measures from December 15.

