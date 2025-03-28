Australia PM Albanese calls national election for May 3

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese [Source: Reuters]

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday called a national election for May 3, launching a five-week campaign,

This is set to be dominated by cost-of-living pressures.

Albanese’s Labor party won a majority at the last federal election in 2022, but most recent opinion polls show the party neck-and-neck with the opposition Liberal-National coalition when votes from smaller parties are redistributed.

