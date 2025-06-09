A plane carrying captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has arrived in New York, according to a federal official

Maduro is expected to face drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court next week.

President Donald Trump said the US will indefinitely “run the country” after Maduro’s ouster and seize Venezuela’s massive oil reserves, recruiting American companies to invest billions of dollars in the gutted industry.

Trump said US troops will have a presence in Venezuela “as it pertains to oil.”

Trump told reporters earlier that the US is working with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who has demanded Maduro’s release and insisted he remains the country’s legitimate president.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, has called for an opposition candidate to assume power.

Maduro’s capture has been met with celebrations in South Florida and apprehension in Caracas.

