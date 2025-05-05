Young qualifies for World Aquatics Championships

David Young [Source: Fiji Swimming]

Fiji Swimming sensation David Young has qualified for the upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Singapore this August after a record-breaking campaign at the TYR Fort Lauderdale Pro Series.

The Dolphin Swim Club standout, widely known as Tolu in the local swimming scene, delivered a series of remarkable performances, smashing three Fiji Open Records across different events.

His standout achievement came in the 100m freestyle, where he shattered Carl Probert’s long-standing national record that had stood since the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Young clocked 50.17 seconds in the morning heats before lowering the mark again to a stunning 49.98 seconds in the evening finals, becoming the first Fijian swimmer to break the 50-second barrier.

In the 50m butterfly, Young posted 24.31 seconds in the heats to finish 16th overall, eclipsing his previous national record of 24.47 seconds from the Commonwealth Youth Games.

He continued his fine form in the B finals with a superb 23.96-second swim, not only setting another record but also claiming 7th place in the event.

Young added a third national record in the 50m freestyle.

He touched the wall in 22.29 seconds in the heats, bettering his own record of 22.71 seconds set at the 2024 Olympics. He wrapped up his campaign by finishing 4th in the B finals.

With three B qualifying times now secured, Young is set to represent Fiji at the World Aquatics Championships, building on his impressive momentum heading into the global stage.

