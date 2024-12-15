Young breaks another national record in 50m freestyle

Fijian swimmer David Tolu Young delivered a sensational performance in the men’s 50m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, finishing second in his heat with a time of 21.70 seconds.
The 19-year-old not only achieved a personal best but also set a new Fiji National Record, capping off an impressive campaign.
Young now ranks #33 in the world.
This achievement follows his earlier success in the 50m butterfly, where he clocked 23.11 seconds to break another national record and win his heat.
