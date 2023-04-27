Winning is not in our dictionary now: Raboiliku

It’s been seven years since Marists Brother High School last won the Coca-Cola Games boys title.

Marist is just targeting a top-five finish this year but many believe they can deliver much better than that.

Despite their favorites tag, Marist coach Antonio Raboiliku says they’re not expecting to win this year.

‘We left off last year there was a lot of disappointments so at least a turn of a page, a new environment and a new result, we’re hoping come the Coca Cola Games we’ll finish in the top five and winning is not in our dictionary right now’.

Raboiliku adds they can return to winning ways maybe in 2026.

‘It’ll take us two to three years for that to come back we do not want to pressure the boys by you know telling them to win’.

Former Coke Games star high jumper Malakai Kaiwalu is also assisting Marist.

Last year Marist finished sixth with two gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.

You can watch the Coca-Cola Games LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.