Two hours of walking bearing fruits for Waqanibua

Apakuki Waqanibua (middle)

Weightlifter Apakuki Waqanibua faced peer pressure as a major challenge leading up to the Pacific Games.

Tabuawaiwaiwakanibua, who will fly the noble banner blue at the Pacific Games, says he had to deal with financial constraints most of his life in addition to this challenge.

In order to attend his daily training, the Naitasiri lad sometimes walks from his home in Lami to the Rabuka gym, which takes him approximately 2 hours.

“You know my friends always invite me to go out and stuff like that. Sometimes they pressure me to avoid going to the gym but to accompany them to go drinking.”

Even though he has endured many challenges and sacrifices, his efforts are now bearing fruit.

He says this is something that will forever keep pushing to become better as the days go by.

The Pacific Games will begin on November 14.