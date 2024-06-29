Over $1m for Weightlifting Fiji to host championship

Weightlifting Fiji is expected to get a bigger slice of the $4 million allocated for hosting international tournaments.

Fiji will host the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship at the Vodafone Arena in September.

From the $4 million dollars set aside by government as revealed in the 2024/2025 national budget, Weightlifting Fiji is expected to be given $1.4 million.

Fiji National Sports Commission Executive Chair, Peter Mazey says the rest will go to other sports.

“Weightlifting for their Commonwealth Championship and for their Commonwealth Championship Masters tournament will definitely get the biggest slice of that budget, they’ve requested over a $1m for that.”

The government has allocated a total of $6.5 million to cater for 24 overseas sporting tours from August 1st.

This will come from the Ministry of Youth and Sports budget of $23.4 million which is an increase of $3.9 million from the 2023/2024 budget.

It was also revealed yesterday that around $600,000 has been allocated for the construction of hard courts in Rakiraki, Lautoka and Taveuni.