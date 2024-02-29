One more qualifying event for Rainibogi

Team Fiji Weightlifter and Pacific Games triple gold medallist Taniela Rainibogi [right]

Team Fiji Weightlifter and Pacific Games triple gold medallist Taniela Rainibogi has one more competition left to determine his fate at the Paris Olympics this year.

His chances of qualifying increases after fellow Pacific Island lifter from Samoa and close friend, Don Opeloge, moves up to the top 10 ranking, increasing the likelihood for Rainibogi to become the 13th qualifier in the Olympics.

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder says Rainibogi is focused on his mission.

“We need to continue to work and push on and Taniela needs to improve by another five to ten kilos in Phuket Thailand for him to make that qualification and we are very confident he will achieve that.”

Elder says they would have sent more athletes for the qualifier but are facing financial constraints.

The IWF World Cup takes place from April 1st to the11th in Phuket, Thailand.