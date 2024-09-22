Next job for Rainibogi

Weightlifting Fiji star Taniela Rainibogi

Weightlifting Fiji star Taniela Rainibogi will take a two-week break before resuming preparations for his next competition.

Rainibogi delivered a standout performance at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship which concluded in Suva yesterday securing both a gold medal and a new clean and jerk record in the men’s 109kg.

He reflected on the event, calling it special, as he surpassed his own expectations despite sustaining a shoulder injury just three months ago.

“I have to calm down now, just ease off a little bit as I have to recover my shoulder because the Commonwealth games is coming up and I have to be ready for that one.”

Rainibogi set a new Commonwealth clean and jerk record in the 109kg with a lift of 211kg.