FOC Weightlifting competition for exposure

Qaqa Poama at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder is encouraging the public to come out in large numbers to support the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, emphasizing that the event is free to attend.

Shaw-Elder highlights that this week-long competition offers a unique opportunity for families and friends to gather and enjoy world-class weightlifting in an exciting and vibrant atmosphere.

She adds that offering free entry is a strategic move to raise the profile of weightlifting in Fiji, providing a chance for more people to engage with and learn about the sport.

“We just want to advertise it and to show people what weightlifting is all about so you know, encourage the public to come down – not only watch the Fiji team they will compete until the end of the competition but come and watch the best in the commonwealth.”

The Weightlifting President says Fiji’s weightlifters will be competing until Saturday and having a passionate crowd will mean a lot to them, as the athletes would truly value the support of their fellow Fijians.

In today’s lineup, Daniel Shaw and Simione Ravia are competing in the men’s 81kg category, while Keren Vulaca will take the stage at 12.30pm in the women’s 71kg category.

Nehemiah Elder is scheduled to compete in the men’s 89kg category at 3pm followed by Miriama Taletawa at 5.30pm in the women’s 76kg category.

The competition is currently held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can catch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.