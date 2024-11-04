Fiji powerlifters secure 19 medals

[Source: Powerlifting Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Powerlifting team achieved a historic milestone at the 2024 Oceania Regional Powerlifting Championships in Nauru over the weekend.

The team managed to secure 19 medals, solidifying Fiji’s presence in the regional powerlifting scene.

The team, which included standout athletes like Vivaan Patel, Vinesh Chand, and Faga Varea, showcased remarkable performances across multiple weight categories.

Vivaan, the youngest member, earned gold in the junior category, while Chand and Varea both excelled in the highly competitive open divisions, collecting several bronze and silver medals.

Fiji Powerlifting also secured the bid to host the 2026 Oceania Championships, an opportunity expected to further develop the sport locally and elevate Fiji’s international profile.

At the event’s AGM, Chand was also awarded a bronze medal from the previous year’s Pacific Games, following a review of anti-doping results.

Looking ahead, Fiji Powerlifting is focusing on strengthening its technical foundations by training more accredited coaches and referees, with ongoing support from the Fijian government and key sponsors like Jacks of Fiji.