Weather wasn’t a problem: MacDonald

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook ]

The weather wasn’t something the Blues were worried about.

This was expressed by the Blues coach, Leon MacDonald, after they defeated the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Culture Round in Lautoka yesterday.

“It’s pretty hot out here, but we get pretty hot in Auckland as well, so we just have to keep pushing ourselves, I think.”

However, MacDonald admitted that coming to Fiji was difficult at first, given that they would be hosted by the formidable Drua team.

The Blues are ranked fourth in the Super Rugby Pacific standings with 30 points.