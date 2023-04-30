We failed to capitalize on line breaks: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says it was disappointing that the side could not come away with any points whenever they were in the Blues redzone.

The Drua went down 14-30 to a strong Blues outfit during their culture round Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Lautoka yesterday.

Bryne says despite the side making the first 4 line breaks, it was frustrating that they were not able to cash in on these opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

“if you are going to get an opportunity to breach them and get behind them you got to score and we didn’t take those probably on 4 occasions in the first half. I thought it was a bit of a soft try we gave them just before halftime and then the second half was just a battle.”

Bryne says they needed to capitalize on any opportunity on the day especially against good teams like the Blues.

He says a bit of momentum was on their side in the first half but it was unfortunate they could not turn it into points.

Byrne adds the Blues were also good on the day as they tested their defence on a number of occasions.

The Drua play the Hurricanes on Saturday at 2.05pm in Suva.