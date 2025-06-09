Vunimono to face Tabia in U19 final, Shankar sits out

[Source: FFA/ Facebook]

Vunimono High School will meet Tabia College in the Under-19 final of the Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship this afternoon at Govind Park.

However, they will be without their captain, Delon Shankar, who will miss the match due to suspension.

In the first semifinal, Vunimono High School edged out Suva Muslim College with a 4-3 victory in a penalty shootout after the match was locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time.

The incident occurred during a one-on-one situation with the opposing goalkeeper.

While attempting to intercept the ball, Shankar made direct contact, causing them both to hit the ground.

The referee issued the second yellow card even as Shankar was trying to help his opponent up.

In the second semifinal, Tabia College defeated Seaqaqa Central in the second semifinal.

In other results, Central College Lautoka are crowned Under-15 winners after a 2-0 victory over AD Patel College at Govind Park, Ba yesterday.

The final kicks off at 2pm.

