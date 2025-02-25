Vueti eyes spot in Drua squad for opener

Fijian Drua Women’s player Litiana Vueti is making the most of her opportunity in Australia as she fights for a place in the squad for their opening Super W clash against the Waratahs.

Originally signed as a development player for the season, Vueti has now joined the main team and is determined to earn her spot in Round 1.

The call-up was a proud moment for Vueti and her family, who have been her biggest supporters.

Article continues after advertisement

“My parents were so excited and also could not believe it when I was called up to come and play in our preseason match and now to prepare against the Waratahs for Round 1.”

Before her departure, Vueti’s family gathered for a small farewell, showing their love and support in a touching way.

The young backline remains grateful for the sacrifices her parents made to help her reach this stage in her rugby journey.

The Waratahs women will host the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women at 6:05pm on Friday.

Just after that match, the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Waratahs kicks off at the same venue at 8:35pm.

Both games will air live on FBC Sports.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link