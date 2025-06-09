Volleyball brings companies together in Nadi

[file photo]

The Airports Fiji Limited Volleyball Tournament is back in full swing this year, bringing together airport workers, corporate teams, and community members in one of Fiji’s biggest social sports events.

What started in 2004 as a small airport stakeholder tournament organized by AFL to strengthen relationships among organizations has now grown into a massive annual competition.

This year’s competition is the biggest yet, featuring 106 teams from 43 organizations across eight categories including men’s, women’s, mixed, masters men’s, masters women’s, and masters mixed for players over 40.

Tournament organizer Buloulele Wilson says the event aims to bring more people together to create meaningful engagement.

“We’re trying to encourage organizations to get everyone, make this tournament inclusive of all races and all genders. So, yeah, that’s one of the new categories that we’ve been running for the last three years, since we’ve come back after COVID, is the invitational category.”

Over the years, the tournament has attracted strong sponsorship support with Vodafone Fiji standing by as the main sponsor since its inception.

What began as a small initiative to bring colleagues together has now grown into a major community event, one that embodies the energy and togetherness that define Fiji’s sporting culture.

