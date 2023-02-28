Suva teams ready for Vanua Challenge

Nine days remain until the Vanua Challenge and the Suva teams know it won’t be an easy task going up against the Westerners.

Preparation is underway building towards the competition which will commence next weekend for two days at the National Netball centre.

Suva Blues captain Simione Sivo says they are expecting a really good game from their opponent at the Vanua Challenge.

The captain adds despite the challenges the team face during their training sessions especially in the morning, they still showed up no matter the weather.

“Most of the teams are in Suva, mostly the clubs play outside. There’s no indoor court around Fiji. But during competition like that some competitions will be held inside so we try to adjust both.”

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Vasemaca Senivota who followed in her father’s footstep says she did not expect to be chosen to be part of the Suva team.

“I came to represent my team, V-Rose, and it came as a surprise that I was selected to join the Suva Team and I will be representing Suva Blues.”

Returning after a lapse of five years, the Vanua Challenge will be a crowd hype and a competition to look forward to.