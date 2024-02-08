Progressive development for Fiji Volleyball

Fiji Volleyball Federation is in a much healthier state now compared to two years ago according to President Kemueli Naiqama.

The objective last year was competing at the Pacific Games which both men’s and women’s teams did.

This year the sport’s parent body aims to focus more on capacity building.

Naiqama says he’s impressed with new club Mid Central who won the men’s Vulaca Championship title while the women’s were runners up.

Both the men’s and women’s most valuable players were from the club.

Fiji Volleyball is glad that new players are starting to be identified in its competitions.

Naiqama says they’re happy new clubs are coming through which is healthy for competition.

‘It is just an illustration from us the administrators that we identify talents in such competitions so both MVPs happen to be from Mid Central, a revamped association so it’s good news for volleyball’.

Next on Fiji’s volleyball calendar are the Vanua Challenge next month and the Easter Championship.