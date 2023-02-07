Fiji Volleyball to announce national squads in April

The Fiji Volleyball Federation anticipates to announce its national squads six months before the commencement of the Pacific Games.

President Kemueli Naiqama says some of their executives were jotting down names during the Vulaca tournament and the same will be done in all upcoming sanctioned competitions.

He says the plan is to announce the squads by April.

“We’ll be collecting names for the sanctioned tournaments including the Western Rally and the Easter Games. We’ve decided as the executive board members to announce the Fiji squads to the Solomon Games around the Easter weekend.”

The Federation has also given its bond payments for the indoor and beach volleyball teams for the Pacific Games which totals $8,000.

Naiqama says they want to avoid past trends in which the Federation struggled to deal with the finances of its national teams.

FVF will field four teams for the Solomon Islands Pacific Games which will be held in November.