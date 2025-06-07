Fiji Beach Volleyball eyes podium finish at Pacific Mini Games

[File Photo]

Fiji’s Beach Volleyball is setting their sights on a podium finish when they participate in the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this month.

Members of the men’s and women’s sides had a training session this morning at the National Netball Center in Suva, where they worked on their agility and speed according to head coach Apenisa Kuru.

Preparations have been going on for the past few months, and Coach Kuru says his players are looking in shape for the games.

“Preparations have been good even though there have been a few challenges, but at the moment everything is okay. Today we’re just working on agility, we had two sessions in the morning, and in the afternoon we have like game time.”

Their training session today focused on areas like fitness, agility, and reaction time, leaving no stones unturned ahead of the games.

Looking at how their players have been progressing over the past few months, their ambition of a podium finish is becoming more and more realistic.

Kuru’s squad includes former national reps and new players alike, and they cannot wait to compete in Fijian colours at the end of the month.

