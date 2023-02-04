Delainavesi White on a mission

Delainavesi White Player Cama Radogo.

Delainavesi White played a game to remember in its first match at the Hot Bread Kitchen Vulaca volleyball tournament after beating one of the favorites, Suva White by two straight sets yesterday.

The Suvavou-based club is made up of the majority of Inner Circle players with years ranging from 18 to 24.

Coach Ron Mataitoga says when they found out they were pooled with Suva White they knew they had to give it their best.

“We all know Suva teams are hard to beat so I challenged my players to play as if we are playing in the final and to make sure we finish the game with our own little history written.”

Player Cama Radogo says history was what they created as players reflected on their struggles to pull them through.

“Suva is made up of a number of national reps and they have access to the proper facilities compared to us. We had to train on gravel grounds and struggled with the finance to get us here but we used this to motivate us and get the win today.”

Mataitoga says this is the sixth year that he has been with this set of players and he has seen that volleyball has really helped in building their character.

The Vulaca volleyball will conclude today at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.