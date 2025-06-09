Beach volleyball works on team chemistry

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s beach volleyball team is integrating fresh talent, who will be guided by experienced players, as they build their squad.

Coach Apenisa Kuru says that some selected players are entirely new to beach volleyball, having been identified during the recent beach volleyball series.

Kuru adds that despite their limited experience, these players possess raw talent that can be nurtured for enhanced performance.

Team captain Sakiusa Naivana understands the challenges of integrating new players, particularly those with no prior international exposure.

“We have been working on fitness and as the competition days come near, we’re focusing on chemistry and chemistry.”

Even with a young team, the Fiji volleyball squad is aiming for a podium finish.

The Pacific mini games starts this month from June 29th to July 9th.

