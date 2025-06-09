Army volleyball eyes redemption in Sukuna Bowl

Army Volleyball rep Fereti Bolavucu says his team is determined to rewrite their story in this year’s Sukuna Bowl.

Bolavucu says the buildup has been intense as they push to end the Police team’s dominance on the court.

The officer, who has been part of the Army Volleyball’s side since it started in the Sukuna Bowl 15 years ago says they are hungry for the win this year but understand that Police will not give it to them easily.

“The support has been great especially as we prepare for the weeklong event. Especially as we do the extra work to ensure we represent our team well, especially to our colleagues — majority of them are keen followers of volleyball. They have also shared their opinions and they have told us to change things around this year as we try to bring home the Sukuna Bowl.”

The Army side has been putting in extra hours in training, focusing on discipline and teamwork which are qualities they believe will be key to turning the tide.

The Sukuna Bowl week begins on November 17th and runs until the 21st, featuring competitions across multiple sports.

Meanwhile, the men's soccer match on Thursday, and the men's and women's rugby clashes on Friday, will be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.

