Army men's volleyball look to end losing streak

The Army men’s volleyball team is gearing up for a fierce battle as they look to reclaim the Sukuna Bowl Volleyball trophy and end their seven-year losing streak.

Army volleyball rep Fereti Bolavucu says they know the Police side won’t back down easily, but the soldiers are ready for the challenge ahead.

Bolavucu says they are doing their due diligence and have not been fazed by the rainy weather in the past few days.

“Our preparations have been great. The past few days have been rainy but that did not dampen our spirits to meet, train and give our best for this once-in-a-while competition.”

The Army side enters this year’s contest with renewed determination, confident that experience and teamwork will guide them through the challenge.

The Sukuna Bowl competition begins on the 17th of this month in Suva and will wrap up in Labasa on the 21st.

