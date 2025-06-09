Viliame Mata extends Bristol Bears stay

[File Photo]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians No.8 Viliame Mata has signed a new deal with Bristol Bears, committing his future to the Gallagher Premiership club.

The 34-year-old joined the Bears from Edinburgh two seasons ago and has since made 28 appearances under director of rugby Pat Lam.

The 38-cap Flying Fijians forward follows recent contract extensions by Louis Rees-Zammit, Harry Randall and fellow back-rower Fitz Harding.

Article continues after advertisement

Mata says he is happy to continue his journey at Ashton Gate, praising the belief shown by coaches, teammates and supporters, and adding that he wants to be part of something special at the club.

Pat Lam says Mata has delivered exactly what Bristol were looking for, describing him as one of the most destructive and skilful ball carriers in world rugby, whose power, work rate and team-first attitude set the physical tone for the side.

Bristol host European champions Bordeaux-Begles at Ashton Gate this Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.