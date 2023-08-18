Tuvuca Youth Club boosted with sporting equipment

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

The Tuvuca Youth Club in Lau has received new sports equipment, a significant boost for sport development in the island.

Director of Youth and Sports, Phillip Heneriko, expresses the ministry’s pleasure in supporting the club and emphasizes the importance of sports and physical activity for young people.

Heneriko encouraged the club members to utilize the equipment and take good care of it, as the ministry is committed to providing opportunities for youth to participate in sports.

This support will enable the Tuvuca community to continue promoting sports and physical activity within the community.