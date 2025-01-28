Turaganivalu hopes to be an Olympian like mum

[ FilePhoto ]

Fourteen-year-old Mereia Turaganivalu is working hard with the aim of becoming one of the top female weightlifters in the country, just like her mother more than a decade ago.

Turaganivalu, who is one of the youngest athletes in Weightlifting Fiji, has been making waves since joining last year.

She is the daughter of Olympian, Ivy Shaw, who represented Fiji at the Olympic Games in Greece in 2004.

The youngster says she wants to be an Olympian like her mum.

“I’m setting my goals for under-20, that will be in Australia in April, and other upcoming tournaments, I’m really thankful to work harder. To be able to play in the Olympics, that’s my long-term plan, and also focus on my education.”

The Gospel High School student was part of the Weightlifting Fiji trials in Suva over the weekend, and is expected to make the trip to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau this year.

Turaganivalu was also part of the national side to the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Suva last year where she won a bronze medal.

She also won a silver medal at the Oceania Weightlifting Championships in Auckland a few months earlier.