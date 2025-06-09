Tonga and Canada leads PNC pools

[File Photo]

This weekend’s Pacific Nations Cup clash between Tonga and the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in Suva is expected to be a thriller.

Tonga leads pool A with four points after beating Samoa last week 30-16 at Teufaiva Stadium in Nukualofa.

The Ikale Tahi have been in camp for the past few weeks and captain Ben Tameifuna, says it is pretty awesome to get to where they are now.

Tonga have the likes of Salesi Piutau, Solomone Kata, Sonatane Takulua, Augustine Pulu and Fine Inisi in their squad.

In pool B of the PNC, Canada is at the top following their 34-20 win over USA last weekend.

Japan plays Canada in round two this Saturday while Fiji hosts Tonga at the HFC Stadium on the same day at 3pm.

Next week, the Flying Fijians take on Samoa in Rotorua, New Zealand.

