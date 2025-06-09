Timely support for Skipper XV's against Drua

[File Photo]

Burger King Fiji has thrown its support behind a landmark domestic rugby showdown, backing the Skipper Cup XV as they prepare to take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in a historic pre-season clash on the 6th of next month.

The match will pit the best provincial players from the Skipper Cup against Fiji’s professional Super Rugby Pacific side, giving emerging talent a rare opportunity to test themselves against the intensity and standards of the Drua.

It will be the first time the Fijian Drua face a locally selected side in a formal pre-season fixture, further elevating the Skipper Cup’s role as a key pathway in Fiji’s high-performance rugby system.

Burger King Fiji general manager Kavinesh Reddy says supporting the fixture reflects confidence in the depth of local rugby.

“Rugby is an integral part of Fiji’s national identity, and this match highlights the quality and future of our domestic game.”

Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu believes the contest will showcase the strength of the local competition.

“The Skipper Cup remains the heartbeat of our domestic rugby, and this game gives our top provincial players a chance to challenge themselves against the Drua.”

The February 6 encounter is expected to draw strong interest from fans eager to see how homegrown talent stacks up against Fiji’s professional ranks in one of the most anticipated pre-season fixtures on the local rugby calendar.

The Drua will meet Chiefs for their first pre-season match in New Zealand on the 30th of this month.

