TicketMax apologizes for ticket purchasing issues

Large crowds and spectators at the HFC Bank Stadium yesterday.

TicketMax owner George Fong has issued an apology to rugby fans who experienced difficulties purchasing tickets for the Deans quarterfinals in Suva yesterday.

Several fans were affected due to ticketing issue for the competition.

TicketMax, an online platform for buying event tickets in a statement admitted it faced operational challenges during the Deans quarterfinals.

Fong acknowledged that the service provided was below expectations.

He assured fans that TicketMax is committed to improving its services and promised a smoother ticketing process for the upcoming semifinals and final.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve competitions will continue next Saturday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with live coverage available on the FBC Sports channel.