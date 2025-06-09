Three-wicket victory over West Indies in fourth T20 international

[Source: ABC ]

Australia remains unbeaten in the men’s T20 series against West Indies after winning the fourth match by three wickets in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Set 206 for victory, Australia chased down the target with four balls to spare at Warner Park, Basseterre.

Cameron Green (55 not out) and Sean Abbott (1 not out) got the tourists over the line in the final over.

Josh Inglis (51) and Glenn Maxwell (47) had earlier helped Australia on its way in the run chase.

West Indies made 9-205 in its innings, with Australia’s Adam Zampa claiming the figures of 3-54.

