Zheng to skip United Cup, stay fresh for Australian Open

Qinwen Zheng [Source: Reuters]

Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen will kick off her 2025 season at the Grand Slam next month after deciding to skip the United Cup mixed team tournament starting this week, the 22-year-old said.

Zheng was beaten in the final of the year’s first major by Aryna Sabalenka in January but enjoyed a successful campaign, claiming the Paris Olympics gold medal and WTA Tour titles in Tokyo and Palermo.

The Chinese player, who was runner-up at the Wuhan Open and the WTA Finals, competed in 68 matches this season.

Article continues after advertisement

China start their campaign in the Dec. 27-Jan. 5 United Cup in Perth against Brazil on Friday with Gao Xinyu as their number one women’s player.

The Australian Open will begin on Jan. 12.