Sonewa looks forward to repping country

Ben Sonewa

Seasoned thirty-year-old athlete Ben Sonewa is one of four male participants set to compete in the upcoming Pacific Games.

Having recently participated in the Suva Tennis Open, Sonewa acknowledges the importance of the event as the final preparatory milestone before the Pacific Games.

This will mark Sonewa’s debut appearance at the Pacific Games, a moment he regards with great pride.

“This is the last one before the pacific games so we are happy that we can get match play and just prepare ourselves and see where we’re at and just improve on that before the Pacific Games in November.”

He looks forward to the upcoming competition with a sense of anticipation, acknowledging both the excitement and challenges that await him.

The Pacific games will begin on the 19th of November to the second of December.