Sabalenka flattens France's Burel to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Aryna Sabalenka [Source: Reuters]

History repeated itself as Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka pummeled France’s Clara Burel 6-1 6-1 in the third round of the U.S. Open

Sabalenka will next play 13th seed Daria Kasatkina, who beat Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 6-3 6-4.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff won the final 10 games of her match against Elise Mertens, completing a 3-6 6-3 6-0 comeback and reaching the U.S. Open round of 16.

The American appeared in big trouble at the outset of the match as the Belgian smartly changed up the pace of her shots to frustrate the teenager, who was broken for a second time when her forehand went long on set point.

After some exchanges of breaks early in the second set Gauff seized the momentum for good when she broke for a 4-3 lead.