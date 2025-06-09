Raducanu beats Shibahara to record first US Open win since 2021

Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her first round match against Japan's Ena Shibahara. [Source: Reuters]

Former champion Emma Raducanu took a step towards exorcising her recent U.S. Open demons, earning her first victory at the tournament since lifting the trophy in 2021 by beating Japan’s Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2 in the first round on Sunday.

The Briton could not get past the first round in her last two appearances after winning it all as a qualifier four years ago, but she was on the right track this time around with a near-pristine performance against Shibahara.

She next faces the winner of the match between 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova and Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen.

Raducanu sprinted through the opening set making just four unforced errors, winning the first five games as the Japanese qualifier did herself no favours with a pair of early double faults.

The Briton got off to another hot start in the second set, winning the first four games and extinguishing the only break point she faced in the sixth game, before forcing her opponent into an error on match point from the baseline.

Raducanu has brought her level up this year, reaching the Washington Open semi-finals last month and taking world number one Aryna Sabalenka to three sets in the third round in Cincinnati.

