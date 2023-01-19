Nadal, Raducanu beaten

Defending Australian Open champion, Rafael Nadal has been bundled out of title contention. [Source: Australian Open/Twitter]

This as he suffered a defeat in his second round match, losing 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to American McKenzie McDonald.

The 36-year-old was trailing by a set and a break when he pulled up with what appeared to be a hip problem.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu has no doubts she can compete with the very best after pushing seventh seed Coco Gauff in a gallant defeat at the Australian Open.

The British number one rolled her ankle just 13 days before the second-round match, needing crutches and a protective boot afterwards.

Raducanu tested world number seven Gauff, one of the tournament favourites, and had two set points to take the match into a decider before losing 6-3 7-6 (7-4).