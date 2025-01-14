Kyrgios says he may have played last singles match at Australian Open

Australia's Nick Kyrgios [Source: Reuters]

Nick Kyrgios said his straight sets defeat to Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday may have been his last singles match at the Grand Slam given his growing frustrations with injury.

The Australian favourite struggled with an abdominal strain as he bowed out of Melbourne Park with a 7-6(3) 6-3 7-6(2) defeat to world number 92 Fearnley to the dismay of a packed crowd at John Cain Arena.

It was the 2022 Wimbledon finalist’s first appearance at Melbourne Park in three years, with knee problems and wrist surgery having wiped out much of his last two seasons.

Kyrgios said he would still partner up with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the doubles at Melbourne Park, three years after the pair won the title.

He saw a harder road ahead to get back to the form and fitness that saw him emerge as a genuine Grand Slam contender in 2022, though he was adamant he could still make a splash at Wimbledon.

He grimaced and groaned through his match against Fearnley, his movement restricted and usually formidable serve well down on power.