Izumi eyes Team Fiji 2027 Pacific Games spot

Sina Izumi (left) [Source: Supplied]

Sixteen-year-old Tennis player Sina Izumi has set a long term goal to be part of the Team Fiji’s Tennis squad for the 2027 Pacific Games.

She believes nothing is impossible in achieving this goal and that she has done it before and can do it again.

Izumi adds that she knows which areas to focus on during her extensive preparation ahead.

“Obviously just training, usually and also participating in a lot more tournaments because usually when I do that I develop my skills more and it’s better for me.”

She adds that being part of Team Fiji in Honiara last year boosted her morale, inspiring her to aim for even greater success in Tahiti three years from now.

The youngster won silver in the Under-16 Girls Singles title over the weekend in the West Pacific Regional Qualifiers.