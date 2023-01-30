Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open title

[Source: New York Times]

Novak Djokovic says winning a 10th Australian Open to equal Rafael Nadal’s record 22 Grand Slam men’s titles is the biggest victory of his life.

The 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne having missed last year’s event after being deported because of his COVID-19 vaccination status.

He also had to deal with a hamstring injury and a row involving his father.

Djokovic was overcome with emotion after sealing a straight win over Greek third seed Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena.

After climbing into the box to celebrate with his team and family, he broke into tears and lay down in the middle of them as the magnitude of his achievement hit home.

Djokovic continued sobbing under his towel when he returned to his chair on the court.

The win sees him return to world number one for a record-extending 374th week from Tuesday.